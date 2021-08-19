AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will defend their titles inside a steel cage at AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

After retaining their titles against Jurassic Express on tonight’s show, they were informed of a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament that will feature Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, and Private Party. The winner team faces the champs at the PPV.

As of this writing, no word yet when the tournament matches will begin.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below is the updated card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, or Private Party (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall