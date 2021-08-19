Sting and Darby Allin defeated 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) in a Tornado Tag Team Match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Near the end of the match, Sting was double powerbombed through a table in the ring, but got right back up. He ended up hitting a double scorpion deathdrop, and then locked both Parker and Lee into a scorpion deathlock for the tap out win.

This was Sting’s first TNT match in 20 years. His previous match was on the final WCW Nitro on March 26, 2001, defeating Ric Flair.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out highlights from the match below:

Why only one Stinger splash when you can have two?! 🦂 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yC3ruEuHtc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

DOUBLE SCORPION DEATHLOCK!!!!! HAS THIS BEEN DONE?!?!?!?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c5YHEVIfjW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021