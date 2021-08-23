Adam Cole lost to Kyle O’Reilly (2-1) in a two-out-of-three falls match at tonight’s NXT TakeOver 36. Shortly after, it was reported Cole had made his final appearance in NXT.

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported Cole’s contract expired in July and an extension was agreed upon for him to work through SummerSlam weekend. It’s unknown if Cole is headed to the main roster or if he’s leaving WWE all together.

Immediately after his loss, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio with a link to a YouTube video: “The Most Infamous Seances in History.”

Their header photo is now Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega wearing Ghostbusters outfits with Nick Jackson in a ghost costume. The trio did the Ghostbusters bit at a NJPW event in 2016.

All of this is most likely referencing Adam Cole’s character in Being the Elite, who is dead and now a ghost. In episode 54 (Curtain Call) Cole was killed off at the very end. The Young Bucks might be referencing this as a possible tease he’s heading to AEW.

Fueling the rumors of Cole’s potential move, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker responded to The Young Bucks’ “new bio!” tweet with a “thinking” emoji.