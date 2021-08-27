TNT issued a press release to tout the AEW Dynamite ratings for last night’s episode that featured CM Punk’s Dynamite show debut.

As noted, Wednesday’s live Dynamite from the UWM Panther Arena drew 1.172 million viewers on TNT with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. Dynamite ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #31 for the night in viewership. You can click here for our full report on this week’s Dynamite ratings.

TNT touted how this week’s show drew the largest key demo rating since the premiere in October 2019, and how this was the #1 show on cable for the night in the key demo.

Below is the full announcement issued to us by TNT: