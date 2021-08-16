TNT issued a press release this evening to tout the ratings success of Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere.

As noted, the one-hour Rampage premiere drew 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. You can click here for our full report on the ratings.

TNT touted how the show ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 key demographic, behind the two NFL Pre-season games on the NFL Network.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan commented on the Rampage premiere ratings.

“Our goal was to come out of the gate strong and establish Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on TNT as the place to catch the hottest commodities in professional wrestling,” Khan said in the press release. “Coming off our red-hot debut episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ last Friday that featured Dr. Britt Baker retaining her AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet in the main event match, we’re all excited for The First Dance this Friday night at the sold-out United Center in Chicago. It will be a special episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ that will be enshrined in wrestling history as a night that fans will remember for a very long time.”

Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The show featured three matches advertised ahead of time – TNT Champion Miro retaining over Fuego del Sol, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega dropping the Impact Wrestling World Title to Christian Cage in the opener, and hometown star Britt Baker retaining the AEW Women’s World Title over Red Velvet in the main event.

Next Friday’s Rampage episode from the United Center in Chicago will be the special “The First Dance” episode, rumored to feature the AEW debut of CM Punk.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full press release sent to us by TNT and AEW: