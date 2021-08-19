Andy Malnoske recently spoke with ECW Original Tommy Dreamer at ECPW Slam Fest ’21 for The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. Dreamer is still an active in-ring competitor wrestling for various promotions from time to time, but he can also be found as one of the hosts for Busted Open. Speaking from that experience, Dreamer reflected on pro wrestling during the pandemic.

“During the whole pandemic, the beauty about professional wrestling, the world literally stopped, but wrestling kept going and never stopped,” Dreamer said. “And that’s such greatness for professional wrestling. I don’t think it gets enough credit. Working for Impact Wrestling, doing Busted Open on Sirius XM, wrestling in 2020 has been insane with AEW, and Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“So many great opportunities have come out for a lot of men and women that weren’t there for me when I started, but now that the world, hopefully is opening up, but the wrestling business has definitely opened up because of the circumstance that we have, and we’re seeing some of the best wrestling literally every night, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan.”

Dreamer and a few of his fellow ECW Originals reunited recently backstage at AEW Rampage. It has been heavily rumored and talked about that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will be in AEW, and Dreamer gave his thoughts on Punk’s potential impact in AEW.

“It reminds me of the Monday Night Wars. AEW has definitely brought excitement back into professional wrestling,” Dreamer noted. “If Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson and CM Punk show up in AEW, it’s going to be like when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall showed up in WCW. They’re going to be The Outsiders. There’s a shift that’s been going on, but it’s must see television. I like the fact that they’re all on different nights because I don’t have enough DVR space to watch both at the same time, but those two guys, if that happens, it’ll be amazing for wrestling, and finally, we’ll stop hearing the ‘we want CM Punk’ chants.”

