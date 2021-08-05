AEW was in Jacksonville, Florida tonight for Dynamite: Homecoming. The promotion had been on the road for the past couple weeks as they look to get touring up and running again.

After the show, AEW President Tony Khan announced to the live crowd that they would be returning to Daily’s Place on Wednesday, December 29.

Khan is looking to make it a New Year’s tradition to return to Jacksonville — much like Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend, and Chicago for Labor Day weekend.

Here’s a look at the upcoming locations for Dynamite and Rampage:

* August 11 (Dynamite) – Pittsburgh, PA (Petersen Events Center)

* August 13 (Rampage) – Pittsburgh, PA (Petersen Events Center)

* August 18 (Dynamite) – Houston, TX (Fertitta Center)

* August 20 (Rampage) – Chicago, IL (United Center)

* August 25 (Dynamite) – Milwaukee, WI (UWM Panther Arena)