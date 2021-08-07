AEW President, Head of Creative & General Manager Tony Khan took to Twitter on Friday night and thanked all of AEW’s supporters.

Khan touted the support of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and looked ahead to next Friday night when they will premiere the new AEW Rampage series on TNT.

“Thank you everyone who supports #AEW! We’ve had incredible support every Wednesday night for #AEWDynamite, & thanks to your continuing support for Dynamite on @tntdrama, we’re launching #AEWRampage exactly 7 days from now, next Friday, 8/13 (Friday the 13th), see you in 1 week!,” he wrote.

AEW will run both Dynamite and Rampage from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA next Wednesday, in a a homecoming for AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up for next week. No matches have been announced for the Rampage premiere, but the commentary team will feature Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur each week.

Rampage will air for one hour each Friday night on TNT. It was previously announced that Rampage will compliment the same feuds and storylines featured on Dynamite each week.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Khan’s full tweet below: