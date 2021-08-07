Top WWE NXT stars Dakota Kai and Io Shirai were both heartbroken after receiving news that more than a dozen of their colleagues were released by WWE on Friday.

Kushida also reacted to the news of fellow cruiserweight Ari Sterling getting released.

Meanwhile AEW star Joey Janela tweeted, “Absolutely embarrassing…” shortly after news broke of the latest WWE releases. He was presumably reacting to the WWE roster cuts.

You can click here for the report of another NXT wrestler getting released shortly after news broke of Bronson Reed and 11 others getting fired. You can click here for Reed’s reaction to his release.

See below for some of the reactions:

My heart is broken. — 𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔟𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔎 𝔎𝔞𝔦 💔 (@DakotaKai_WWE) August 7, 2021

. @AriSterlingWWE is a really really talented wrestler,I think.Hope to see you in someday again.GOOD LUCK!! 若く才能溢れるレスラーと戦えて光栄でした。またいつかどこかで、きっと。 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) August 7, 2021

Absolutely embarrassing… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 7, 2021

It doesn’t matter where you end up, you’ll be successful!!!! You’re a god damn star. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 7, 2021