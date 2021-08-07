AEW has announced two more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The matches are Capt. Shawn Dean vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price.

As noted, the show’s main event is Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo (with Alex Abrahantes) vs. Matt and Mike Sydal.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon (with the Wingmen)

* Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida

* Brian Cage vs. RSP

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) with Marko Stunt vs. Cyrus and Charlie Bravo

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Amber Nova

* Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) with Alex Abrahantes vs. Mike and Matt Sydal

Dark: Elevation streams at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.