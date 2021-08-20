Vice TV announced that Dark Side of the Ring will return on September 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 3 will continue with seven more episodes.

The upcoming episodes are WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell, Chris Kanyon, FMW, Johnny K9, Luna Vachon, XPW, and The WWE Steroid Trials.

The first half of Season 3 kicked off on May 6 with a special two-hour premiere episode on the life and career of Brian Pillman.

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to comment on Dark Side of the Ring’s return. The AEW star is the narrator of the series.

Jericho tweeted, “You aren’t gonna to want to miss THIS season!! @DarkSideOfRing”

Below you can see their announcement and Jericho’s comment:

September 16 at 9p. Season 3 continues with 7 all-new episodes: —The Plane Ride from Hell

—Chris Kanyon

—FMW

—Johnny K9

—Luna Vachon

—XPW

—The Steroid Trials Only on @VICETV 🦾 pic.twitter.com/Yb89UHMw6X — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 19, 2021