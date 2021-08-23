In what can be considered a rare sight, Brock Lesnar was seen greeting fans at the Allegiant Stadium following his comeback at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam.

Several fans have shared videos of Lesnar interacting with the crowd on his way out of the ring. Some on social media believe these are signs of Lesnar portraying a babyface character going forward.

As reported earlier, Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is likely to take place at either Survivor Series or Crown Jewel later this year. It was noted that the match was originally planned as the main event of WrestleMania 39 in 2023 but those plans have since changed.

Lesnar confronted Reigns at the end of SummerSlam but didn’t attack The Tribal Chief. He instead destroyed John Cena after the pay-per-view event went off the air.

You can see videos of Lesnar interacting with fans below:

Brock Lesnar looks so happy to he back he interacting with fans, we are in heaven rn 😭😭pic.twitter.com/QMBj98Ktlh — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 22, 2021