It was an impressive AEW Dynamite debut for Malakai Black, who defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event and then left Rhodes laying following a teased retirement announcement from Rhodes. Equally as impressive was Black’s new entrance, complete with a whole new theme song as the AEW star promised.

Black’s entrance began with, what else, Daily’s Place covered in black, before he emerged from a smoky spotlight in the entranceway. The lights would flicker off and on several times for when Black posed on the turnbuckles and then sat in the middle of the ring. Perhaps the most interesting wrinkle was Black wearing a horned mask.

Black’s new theme music is a song called “Ogentroost” from Belgium metal band Amenra. Formed in 1999, Amenra combines elements of post metal, post hardcore, sludge and doom metal to create a unique sound. Shortly after arriving in AEW, Black took to Twitter to discuss music with fans, mentioning the Amenra song “De Doorn.”

While Black appears to be using “Ogentroost” as his AEW theme going forward, he will not be limiting himself to just that song on the independents. In an interview last month, Black revealed a song by the band Brutality Will Prevail, recorded on Black’s dime while he was still in WWE, would serve as his theme music on the independents going forward.

You can watch Black’s entrance and hear his theme music below.