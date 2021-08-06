A special edition of NWA Powerrr is airing on YouTube right now.

The special episode, titled NWA Extra Powerrr, premiered at 6:05pm ET on the official NWA YouTube channel. You can watch the episode below.

The following matches and segments were announced for the Extra Powerrr special:

* Tim Storm vs. Jordan Clearwater

* May Valentine speaks to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille and Thomas Latimer for a sitdown interview

* Champions Series captains Austin Idol and Velvey Sky face-off before next Tuesdays Champions Series finals

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Odinson in a non-title exhibition match

* NWA World Television Champion The Pope defends against Tyrus in the main event (Lucky 7 Rule)

The free special episode is being released to celebrate the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view selling out, and Aldis hitting the 1,000 day mark of his title reign.

As noted, a special edition of AEW Dark is also being released on YouTube later tonight. You can click here for that line-up.

Stay tuned for more from the NWA. You can watch the special NWA Extra Powerrr episode below, along with related tweets and the official synopsis: