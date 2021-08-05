Pabst Blue Ribbon aired a commercial during AEW Dynamite tonight featuring GCW Champion Matt Cardona.

In the ‘#MajorPBR’ advertisement, Cardona sits poolside as former tag team partner and fellow Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers asks him where the party is. Cardona cracks a PBR, and the pool becomes filled with people and pool floaties. Cardona’s fiancée and ROH wrestler Chelsea Green fills up a water gun with PBR and hoses down Myers, a cameoing Hornswoggle, and AEW’s ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling.

Pabst Blue Ribbon began trying to link themselves to AEW in light of last week’s Domino’s Pizza controversy. During last week’s main event death match, Nick Gage used a pizza cutter on Chris Jericho’s forehead before the AEW Dynamite broadcast cut to picture-in-picture, where the very first commercial was for Domino’s Pizza. Domino’s would disavow the spot the next day, and even threatened to pull their ads from AEW broadcasts entirely.

PBR attempted to capitalize on the seemingly available advertisement spot, and momentum reached a fever pitch when the beer company indicated that AEW President Tony Khan had made contact with them.

PBR has sponsored Cardona’s Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that he hosts with Myers since April, and also recently launched a #MajorPBR merchandise line with Cardona.

You can see the extended cut of the PBR ad below: