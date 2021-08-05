Cody Rhodes continued to tease his retirement from pro wrestling after AEW Dynamite: Homecoming went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Rhodes removed his other boot and got down on all fours to kiss the mat. He then departed the ring to cheers along with his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

The live telecast of Dynamite ended with Malakai Black laying out Rhodes with a crutch, after the AEW EVP removed one of his boots following an emotional promo. Rhodes addressed the fans after losing a quick match to Black, who was making his AEW in-ring debut.

Brandi Rhodes also reacted to Black’s actions on Dynamite.

Cody is scheduled to film the second season of “Go Big Show” soon.