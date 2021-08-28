The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) have secured their spot to challenge The Young Bucks for their AEW World Tag Team titles in a Steel Cage match at All Out next Sunday.

On tonight’s Rampage, the Lucha Bros faced Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in the final match of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator. But, they couldn’t be caught when they hit several superkicks on Luchasaurus, followed by a double team piledriver for the pinfall victory.

The Lucha Bros/Young Bucks have had a long and winding rivalry that stems back to 2019. Several of their classic bouts include Rey de Reyes (2019), Double or Nothing (2019) and AAA Verano de Escandalo (2019), which saw the Young Bucks and Lucha Bros trade-off the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Currently, the Young Bucks are the longest reigning tag team champions in AEW history with 290+ days. Similarly, the Lucha Bros are on their second reign with the AAA World Tag Team titles. They recently retained their belts against Jinetes del Aire (Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid) and Taurus & Brian Cage at TripleManía XXIX.

Additionally, TNT Champion Miro called out and challenged “Mad King” Eddie Kingston to a title fight at All Out. For weeks now, Miro has spoken of Kingston, and now, their collision is set. Both men came to fisticuffs tonight after Miro overpowered Fuego Del Sol. Several referees had to hold both of them back from each other.

This will be the third championship Kingston has chased after following his arrival on AEW last year. Miro has held the championship for 105+ days, beating Darby Allin for it at last year’s Full Gear.

Below is the updated card for All Out:

AEW World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship:

Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship:

Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.

Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In)

Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, TBA

Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

AEW’s All Out will be available to view through B/R Live, Traditional PPV, FITE (Outside of the U.S.) on Sunday, September 5, at 8 PM ET.

– Next week on Rampage, Darby Allin will face Daniel Garcia in singles action before his groundbreaking match with CM Punk at All Out. Part one of Punk-Allin’s video package leading up to their historic matchup was shown on tonight’s show. The second part of their vignette will carry over to the Countdown To All Out, which will broadcast right after next week’s Rampage at 11/10c on TNT.