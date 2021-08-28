The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) have secured their spot to challenge The Young Bucks for their AEW World Tag Team titles in a Steel Cage match at All Out next Sunday.
On tonight’s Rampage, the Lucha Bros faced Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in the final match of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator. But, they couldn’t be caught when they hit several superkicks on Luchasaurus, followed by a double team piledriver for the pinfall victory.
The Lucha Bros/Young Bucks have had a long and winding rivalry that stems back to 2019. Several of their classic bouts include Rey de Reyes (2019), Double or Nothing (2019) and AAA Verano de Escandalo (2019), which saw the Young Bucks and Lucha Bros trade-off the AAA World Tag Team Championship.
Currently, the Young Bucks are the longest reigning tag team champions in AEW history with 290+ days. Similarly, the Lucha Bros are on their second reign with the AAA World Tag Team titles. They recently retained their belts against Jinetes del Aire (Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid) and Taurus & Brian Cage at TripleManía XXIX.
Additionally, TNT Champion Miro called out and challenged “Mad King” Eddie Kingston to a title fight at All Out. For weeks now, Miro has spoken of Kingston, and now, their collision is set. Both men came to fisticuffs tonight after Miro overpowered Fuego Del Sol. Several referees had to hold both of them back from each other.
This will be the third championship Kingston has chased after following his arrival on AEW last year. Miro has held the championship for 105+ days, beating Darby Allin for it at last year’s Full Gear.
Below is the updated card for All Out:
AEW World Championship:
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s World Championship:
Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship:
Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.
Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In)
Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, TBA
Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.
AEW’s All Out will be available to view through B/R Live, Traditional PPV, FITE (Outside of the U.S.) on Sunday, September 5, at 8 PM ET.
Oh no…what is TNT Champion @ToBeMiro doing with @FuegoDelSol??? Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/W6D6GEKlg0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021
Absolute disrespect shown by @ToBeMiro to @FuegoDelSol. Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/1OvGyo3Xxc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021
#EddieKingston (@MadKing1981) is here, and he didn’t come to talk, he came to FIGHT @ToBeMiro – Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/1VIh0Nb9uI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021
#AEW is taking over Chicago! Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq:
– #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday Sept. 1
– #AEWRampage LIVE on Friday Sept. 3
– #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV Sunday, Sept. 5 pic.twitter.com/cstZrOZbhn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021
– Next week on Rampage, Darby Allin will face Daniel Garcia in singles action before his groundbreaking match with CM Punk at All Out. Part one of Punk-Allin’s video package leading up to their historic matchup was shown on tonight’s show. The second part of their vignette will carry over to the Countdown To All Out, which will broadcast right after next week’s Rampage at 11/10c on TNT.
A collision of epic proportions is coming up at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on PPV. The Best in the World @CMPunk makes his #AEW in-ring debut against @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting).
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/WYPMISftk2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021