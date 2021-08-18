Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with comedian Brian Wohl! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and Brian will be discussing on today’s show include:

* Backstage news on why WWE is booking Keith Lee the way they are

* Indi Hartwell proposing to Dexter Lumis

* Eva Marie teasing Brock Lesnar for the “Eva-lution”

* Ruby Soho’s “The Runaway” teaser video

* Dawn Marie testing positive for COVID-19

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features Nick’s conversation with Juventud Guerrera! The full video from Guerrera’s interview will premiere on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at 1 pm EST. Wrestling Inc. premieres new exclusive interviews ever weekday at 1 pm EST.