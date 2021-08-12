Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar)! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and Paul will be discussing on today’s show include:

* The latest on CM Punk – AEW

* AEW announcing the All Out main event

* Paul Wight getting physical on Dynamite

* WWE NXT seeing a viewership increase

* Bronson Reed making noise on Twitter

* Update on WWE producers

* “Poor” Baron Corbin

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features Scott Fishman’s conversation with Stephen Amell. The full video from Amell’s interview will premiere on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at 1 pm EST. Wrestling Inc. premieres new exclusive interviews ever weekday at 1 pm EST.