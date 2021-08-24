Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms.

Today’s episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* CM Punk drawing big viewership for AEW Rampage

* Tony Khan’s response to recent Nick Khan interview

* Karrion Kross’ new gladiator look

* The Miz turning on John Morrison

* Backstage news on Becky Lynch’s upcoming heel run

* 2K and WWE butting heads

The full audio from Triple H’s WWE Las Vegas Tryout Camp media scrum

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see next from Baron Corbin’s Smackdown storyline

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see next from Baron Corbin's Smackdown storyline

