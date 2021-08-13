Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Keith Lee breaking his silence

* The latest on Ember Moon’s injury

* Ric Flair reportedly headed for AEW

* AEW Dynamite dipping below one million viewers

* More fallout from Max Caster’s controversial rap

* Why Adam Page wasn’t at AEW TV this week

Nick’s conversation with Bellator’s Nick Newell

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think would win in an MMA fight: Jake Hager or Gable Steveson

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle