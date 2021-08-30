Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* A huge update on when Daniel Bryan will debut for AEW

* How COVID-19 has affected AEW

* Adam Cole removing WWE from his Twitter bio

* WWE NXT’s new logo

* Brandi Rhodes’ tweeting and deleting a post about black wrestlers

* Riddle shooting on Roman Reigns

* Backstage news on Becky Lynch’s WWE return

Nick’s conversation with Randy Couture

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Brock Lesnar feud with and wrestle after Roman Reigns

