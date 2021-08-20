Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to give previews and predictions for all of the WWE RAW matches at SummerSlam! Including:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

* Edge vs. Seth Rollins

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Mysterios

* A possible match between Finn Balor and Baron Corbin

Also, part two of Nick’s conversation with “Pitbull #1” Gary Wolfe

Lastly, the latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE SmackDown SummerSlam match you are most excited for

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle