As noted earlier, WWE was set to make a “big announcement” at tonight’s non-televised WWE Supershow live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The announcement is the New Year’s Eve episode of SmackDown will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones and RAW announcer Byron Saxton revealed the news during the WWE Supershow pre-show for FOX 46.

Below is a tweet from Jones: