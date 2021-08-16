WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone has shared a screengrab of Dexter Lumis’ online dating profile, warning Indi Hartwell that her man “is a PLAYA” and not someone she should get involved with.

Stone said he discovered Lumis’ “match.com” dating profile courtesy his eyebrow threader’s good friend, who happens to be an investigator.

It was later pointed out by Beth Phoenix that Stone used photoshop to create a fake profile. Hartwell asked Stone for the contact number of the eyebrow threader.

On last week’s episode of NXT, Hartwell and Lumis went on their first televised date. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae followed them to the restaurant but were forced to abort their mission.

You can see Stone’s tweet below:

I hate to be the bearer of bad news to you Indi, but I had my eyebrow threader’s good friend (who is an investigator) do a little research on your MAN and… #DexLummy is a PLAYA!!! pic.twitter.com/Ncwvd15maE — #SuitManStone (@RobertStoneWWE) August 15, 2021

Don’t go creating PhotoShop drama. Hate to spoil your exclusive…but we know your “investigator” is @StuBennett …and that’s what you get for having your eyebrow’s threaded at Super Cuts. — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) August 15, 2021