As speculated, the SummerSlam rematch between WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is reportedly planned for Saudi Arabia.

As noted earlier today, WWE released a video where Goldberg said he has a knee surgery scheduled soon for the injury suffered at the hands of Lashley, and that he’s looking to get payback on the WWE Champion for what happened to his son Gage at SummerSlam. Goldberg said he’s no longer worried about the WWE Title, only Lashley’s soul. You can click here for Goldberg’s full comments.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE is planning for Goldberg vs. Lashley II to take place at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21 for Crown Jewel 2021.

