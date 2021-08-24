As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan sat down for an interview with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Khan revealed that his sister is as a co-creator of the show, Young Rock. The show was also recently picked up for a second season. While on the topic, Khan addressed WWE’s relationship with The Rock and revealed how often he and the WWE are in contact.

“Dwayne, he’s focused on being the mega-star that he’s built himself into,” Khan explains. “We’re always talking to him about different opportunities and what could come.

“WWE is a producer on Young Rock, they graciously allowed us to do that because they wanted us to be partners in it. So, there’s more to be done with them, as for that.”

The idea of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match was then brought up. Khan goes on to say that there are numerous conflicting factors when trying to get the global superstar involved with the product. The Rock is currently rumored set to return to WWE later this fall.

“Listen, from your mouth to God’s ear, let’s see,” stated Khan. “I think it’s something everyone would like to see is any of our big superstars, like Roman, against any of our other big superstars who can still do it. We know Cena can still do it at an A+ level, we know The Rock can still do it at an A+ level. But ultimately it comes down to all the boring business things: scheduling, when does it work, how long do we need him, how long does it take, what other commitments does he have. So, we’ll see.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.