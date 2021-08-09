WWE reportedly made contact with Chelsea Green Sunday night to inform her that they were going to release the trademark on her name, according to a report by Fightful Select.

Green confirmed the news to Fightful. She also said that she would be speaking more about it on the next episode of her Green With Envy podcast.

As noted earlier, WWE filed a trademark for “Chelsea Green” last year and at first, it looked like they were going to keep the name, despite her being released in April.

Green would later react to the news.

She tweeted, “I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name,” Green wrote. “Going to discuss it on tomorrow’s episode of @GreenWEnvyPod.”

Chelsea Green started the process to trademark her name back in April.

As mentioned, Green will be making her NWA debut later this month at EmPowerrr.