Last year, WWE filed a trademark for “Chelsea Green” and is apparently still looking to keep the name, despite releasing her in April of this year.

WWE had to supply additional information to the USPTO on August 5, which included a signed letter of consent from Green. The letter was dated November 2020, when she was still with WWE.

Green has since commented about a potential legal case on the horizon.

“I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name,” Green wrote. “Going to discuss it on tomorrow’s episode of @GreenWEnvyPod.”

Green herself started the process to trademark her name in April, shortly after being released by WWE.

Since her departure, Green has worked a number of matches for Impact Wrestling. She’s currently scheduled to be at NWA EmPowerrr on August 28 and also did some commentary work for Ring of Honor this week.

I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name… 🙄

Going to discuss it on tomorrow’s episode of @GreenWEnvyPod — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 8, 2021