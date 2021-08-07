WWE looks to be trying to keep hold of the “Chelsea Green” trademark that they originally filed for last year. Green was among those released by the company back in April.

Earlier this week on August 5, WWE replied to Office Action stating that the name identifies Chelsea Green, and she had given them permission to trademark the name. WWE provided a letter of consent from Green, but it was dated November 2020, when she was still with WWE.

Green herself had begun the process to trademark her name in April, following her release. She has been using “Chelsea Green” in recent appearance for promotions like Ring of Honor, NWA, and Impact Wrestling.

In other trademark news, WWE has filed for “SUNRAY.” No word yet on which Superstar this name will be used for.

Below is the full for use description:

