Ever since WALTER lost his NXT UK Championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36, WWE officials have reportedly been pushing for the Austrian to join the Black & Gold brand.

According to PWInsder, there was “a lot of talk” coming out of Takeover 36 that WALTER needs to appear on NXT TV on a consistent basis.

The report added that only time will tell if WALTER will be willing to shift to the United States.

Earlier this year, WALTER told Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast that he wasn’t very keen on leaving Europe. He has echoed the same sentiment in several interviews in the past.

On Tuesday’s NXT, it was announced that new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov will be appearing on next week’s episode. However, there was no mention of WALTER, who is expected to return to the NXT UK roster.