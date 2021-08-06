SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler has called out “pathetic” fans who constantly complain online about a 54-year-old Goldberg taking the spotlight from younger talents, but also cheer for the WWE Hall of Famer every time he returns to WWE TV.

Ziggler made his feelings known while responding to WWE’s official Twitter handle, which posted a throwback tweet about Goldberg’s 2019 return on the road to SummerSlam. Goldberg squashed Ziggler at the event.

The same fans that do nothing but constantly complain online about stuff like this, legit squeal for joy when it happens. Pathetic

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. As of this writing, four matches have been confirmed for the event at Allegiant Stadium on August 21.

