The champions are favored to retain at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, according to the BetOnline’s latest odds.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. is favored at -125, Charlotte next at +150, and Rhea Ripley is currently at +250. A.S.H. beat Charlotte via pinfall in a No Holds Barred Match on this past Monday’s RAW.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a solid favorite at -500 over his challenger John Cena (+300). Cena has yet to wrestle any televised matches since his return late last month, but has been keeping busy at WWE Supershows in six-man tag team action.

Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was made official on Monday for the upcoming PPV, but odds have yet to come out for that title match.

As noted, there are betting odds out for CM Punk’s first AEW opponent. Currently at the top is Darby Allin and Daniel Bryan.