WWE held a Supershow tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
As noted earlier, Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair missed tonight’s event due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Below are the full results:
* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* New Day (Kofi & Xavier) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP
* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest defeated Jinder Mahal & Sheamus
* AJ Styles & Omos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle
* Nikki A.S.H (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos
