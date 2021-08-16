WWE held a Supershow tonight in Columbia, South Carolina.

As noted, Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair missed yesterday’s event due to “unforeseen circumstances. Banks and Belair missed tonight’s show too.

Below are the results:

* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest defeated Sheamus & Jinder Mahal

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* New Day (Kofi & Xavier) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP

* AJ Styles & Omos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle

* Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos