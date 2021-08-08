According to F4online, 63 percent of the tickets for last night’s WWE Supershow in Estero, Florida were sold after an announcement that John Cena would be there.

As noted in the report, Cena’s name has led to anywhere from 18 to 63 percent new ticket sales. The shows at Louisville, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Estero all had over 50 percent increases.

At last night’s show. John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Results of the WWE Supershow in Estero are available here.