Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This event will be Jon Moxley’s homecoming and he’ll go up against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. On this past weekend’s All Out, Suzuki came out and brawled with Moxley after his victory over Satoshi Kojima.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (with Britt Baker and Rebel)

* Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes