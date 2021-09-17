Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Two title matches will take place on tonight’s show. In one, the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers, will defend for the first time against former allies The Butcher & The Blade.

Then, the TNT Champion Miro will put his title on the line in a rematch against Fuego Del Sol. Not only will Miro’s title be on the line, but so will Sol’s brand new car.

Also, on the show, Anna Jay will take on the Bunny in singles action. And, we’ll hear from both the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson before their dream matchup next Wednesday.

Below is the card for tonight’s show:

AEW World Tag Team Championship:

The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Miro’s TNT Championship vs. Fuego Del Sol’s New Car

* Anna Jay vs. The Bunny

* Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson comment on their future matchup

Be sure to join our live coverage of Rampage tonight at 10 pm ET!

