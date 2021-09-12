AEW reportedly has plans for a “major” rematch between AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer reports that the rematch will likely take place in early-2022. Discussion for the what kind of match has ranged from a cage match to a hair vs. hair match.

The idea is to build the rematch to be the biggest women’s match in AEW history.

It was back in March when Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa faced each other on AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam in an Unsanctioned Lights Out/Anything Goes Match. Rosa had picked up the pinfall victory after hitting a thunder driver off the apron and through a table.

Below are a few clips from their feud: