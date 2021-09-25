Battleground Wrestling held on a show last Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia that was originally set to feature Buddy Murphy taking on Brian Cage. This was Murphy’s first post-WWE match.

Cage didn’t make the event due to his knees flaring up after recent stem cell treatment, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. KC Navarro filled in for Cage, as seen in the images below.

During the event, Murphy called out Cage for not showing up and they seemed to be building towards another match at the promotion’s next show. No word on how much more time (if any) Cage will be missing.

Cage’s most recent match was on a September 1 edition of AEW Dynamite in a loss against Powerhouse Hobbs.

A video package had since been worked out featuring a possible rematch between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Cage, but CM Punk is now feuding with Team Taz.