Next week, the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will put his title on the line against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in the main event of MLW Fusion: Alpha.

Cesar Duran (fka Dario Cueto) made this match after hearing concerns from Lawlor, who believes he’s been out of the title picture for far too long now. Should Lawlor win this, he’ll be the first man in MLW history to have held the MLW World Heavyweight, Opera Cup and National Openweight Championships.

The inaugural champion, Hammerstone, sits atop the national openweight division with an 843+ reign. He won the title at Fury Road on June 1, 2019, when he beat Brian Pillman Jr. in a tournament for the title.

With that said, the winner of this match will go on to face the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu in a Title versus Title match next Saturday at MLW’s Fightland tapings. This match will air on Thursday, October 7, on VICE TV at 10 PM ET, right after the newest episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Fatu is currently the longest-reigning MLW World Heavyweight champion with an 805+ day reign under his belt.

Also, announced on next week’s card, Arez and Aramis will do battle in singles action. And Alex Kane will make his MLW in-ring debut.

Below are the matches/segments scheduled for next week’s MLW Fusion: Alpha, so far:

* National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Tom Lawlor

* Arez vs. Aramis

* Alex Kane’s debut

– Additionally, on tonight’s premiere episode, MLW has announced an all-new women’s division. Below are the following female stars who will represent the featherweight division:

* The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

* Brittany Blake

* Holidead

* Zoey Skye

* Willow Nightingale

* Nicole Savoy

It was also reported that a tournament will be held to crown MLW’s first-ever Women’s Featherweight champion. More information on this will be released in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.