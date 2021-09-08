WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza got his followers buzzing Tuesday night with a tweet containing an hourglass emoji and an eyes emoji.

This led to fans speculating on his future with WWE.

Garza was last seen in action during the August 18 tapings of WWE Main Event, where he suffered a singles loss to Ricochet. He hasn’t appeared on RAW since being a part of the Battle Royale on June 28th episode. Back in May, Garza was on a winning streak on RAW, defeating Drew Gulak in three consecutive singles matches. At the time, it was believed that he was going to be a mainstay on the Red Brand.

Through another tweet, Garza sent out blessings to his home nation of Mexico, which saw deadly floods causing 17 deaths in a hospital on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, a powerful earthquake of 7.0 magnitude shook up the hillsides in Southwestern Mexico – downing trees, damaging buildings and pitching large boulders onto the road.

You can see Garza’s tweets below:

⏳👀 — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) September 8, 2021