Both members of Lucha House Party are reportedly unhappy with their lack of opportunities in WWE as of late.

As noted earlier this week, Mas Luchas reported that Gran Metalik has requested his WWE release because he’s unhappy with the lack of opportunities. It was noted that Metalik has been unhappy for several months now, and that he wants to continue his career in the United States, Mexico or Japan. It was reported that his current contract expires some time in 2023.

In an update, PWInsider has confirmed the Mas Luchas report, and added that Lince Dorado is also upset for the same reasons.

It was noted that both Dorado and Metalik have been seen at multiple WWE TV tapings waiting to speak with officials due to unhappiness over how they are currently being used.

There is no word on if Dorado has also requested his release.

Dorado and Metalik both began working with WWE in 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic. Dorado signed a WWE contract in July 2016, while Metalik then signed with the company in 2017. Lucha House Party lost to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on last week’s WWE Main Event episode, and lost to The New Day in a Tag Team Turmoil match on the September 6 RAW.

Stay tuned for updates.