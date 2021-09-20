On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone took some time to reflect on a wild month for AEW. They discussed All Out and the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in the closing angle of the show. Edwards recalled her reaction to when she heard that Danielson was backstage at All Out.

“I didn’t know that Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson were really, actually coming to us until that day. Didn’t know that, didn’t see them,” Schiavone admitted. “But I remember when I found out that day that, ‘he’s going to be here, Bryan Danielson,’ the first thing I thought of was you. You were the first person I thought of because I knew how big a fan you were of his. Did you cry when you saw him?”

“No, the reaction I had when I saw Bryan was similar to the one I had when I saw Punk, but it was interesting, and I’m not going to name a name,” Edwards said. “But I was backstage. I’m in the talent viewing area watching the main event, and I’m 99% sure he’s there because I follow wrestling. I read the rumors, and I’m like, I think he’s here. I’m not sure, but I think he’s here. And someone comes down and sits next to me and they go, ‘You know who’s here, right?’ I’m like, ‘Is he?’ He goes, ‘Yeah,’ and I immediately seize up like, oh god!

“And my limbs stop working and whatnot. 10 minutes later, I walk over to Go position, and I see him standing there, punching the air and kicking, basically warming up like a fighter. And I’m just standing there in awe, and the guy who just told me he’s here goes, ‘Well, there he is. It’s real,’ which is so casual. I look over, and I’m like, oh! And there’s Adam Cole about to go out. Okay, things just got real wild.”

Before she joined AEW, Edwards was most well known for becoming a meme due to her being caught on camera crying during Danielson’s retirement on RAW. She revealed she did ask Danielson if he saw that GIF, and she revealed his reaction to that. She also talked about the effect Danielson, Cole and many other new signings have on AEW.

“After the show, I was standing there with you, and I said, ‘There he is. Go say something to him,'” Schiavone recalled. “You said, ‘Well, I don’t know. He’s kind of busy.’ I said, ‘F*ck it, it’s your chance. Get in there and flex your muscle here. You’re Aubrey Edwards. You’re somebody. You’re not just a fan anymore.’

“Yeah, it’s weird. We’re coworkers, but I introduced myself,” Edwards said. “I asked if he had seen the GIF of me crying at his retirement, and he said, ‘No,’ so I was immediately embarrassed. I’m sure he’ll see it eventually, but we’ve chatted a bit since then. Him being from the Pacific Northwest and me still living there, we immediately have a connection. Really great guy. I mean, everyone we hire is great. We know this. Everyone is just kind, and they have wonderful hearts, and they want to help the company grow, and they want to be better, and it’s it’s amazing.”

