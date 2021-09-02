It was reported yesterday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard will be producing the WWE NXT brand. The idea is to give the brand a complete revamp starting on the September 14th episode where the episode will be live and will include the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

In an update on the the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that McMahon and Prichard will not be executive producers and will only handle the big picture aspects of NXT. The situation is a fluid one with many in NXT not knowing the full situation, so things can always change. However, Meltzer did note that this does mean a loss of power for Triple H.

A new NXT logo and theme have been teased recently. It was said on WOR that the logo was the idea of Kevin Dunn or someone from that department.

In regards to possible changes for the NXT roster, Meltzer noted that there is a chopping block involving names that have been in NXT for a long time. It was reported last month that NXT would focus more on younger and taller wrestlers with a focus more on developmental.

