On Friday night, over a dozen WWE NXT talents were released including big names like Bronson Reed and Mercedes Martinez. It was noted that Vince McMahon was the lead person that made the call on the releases.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that these NXT cuts are part of a larger change in philosophy for NXT. He noted that Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis were also behind the NXT cuts along with McMahon. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were not behind these cuts.

NXT lost the “Wednesday Night War” to AEW, and now the goal is to go return to the older style of developmental, bigger guys and younger guys. The change would be similar to the original format of NXT back when Curtis Axel debut in 2010. Meltzer noted that there are divisive opinions on wrestling amongst the key people in WWE, and they are all fighting for McMahon’s ear. This is the current direction that has been decided upon, but things can always change.

Meltzer also reported the exact wording of the new changes for NXT, “no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s. They want people that can be box office attractions and main characters.” However, despite this new change in direction, there are always exceptions like Adam Cole.

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Cole’s contract will expire this month after SummerSlam. Cole had a meeting with McMahon a few hours before this past Friday’s SmackDown.

Meltzer noted that writers have been told to write main roster storylines for Cole. Since his debut in 2017, Cole has spent the majority of his time in WWE on the NXT brand.