As noted on last night’s SmackDown, Riddick Moss made his return to WWE television by helping Happy Corbin attack Kevin Owens.

His latest match was a pre-SmackDown match against Odyssey Jones on September 17. His last match before that was on the October 1, 2020, edition of WWE Main Event, where he defeated Erik of The Viking Raiders.

According to Fightful Select, since Moss never appeared after the draft last year and there’s another draft next week, WWE felt there was “no harm” in him starting a team with Corbin.

Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and worked the WWE NXT brand until November 2019. He was called up to the main roster in January 2020.