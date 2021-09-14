Big E’s WWE Title win reportedly brought a major uptick in backstage morale for the RAW brand.

It was noted by PWInsider that last night’s cash-in by Big E resulted in a huge uptick in morale among the RAW Superstars out of genuine excitement for Big E.

Big E winning the WWE Title was seen as a huge deal internally as he is very much loved by the WWE locker room. There was talk among SmackDown talents who wished they could’ve been at RAW in Boston just for the experience.

