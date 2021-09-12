AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was ranked number one in this year’s PWI 500 while RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay ranked number seven.

The two had a back-and-forth on social media after Ospreay said, “I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…just saying.”

Omega responded back to Ospreay:

“Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation. It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition.”

Ospreay then gave some of NJPW’s highlights since Omega left and offered him to “open that door, let’s have this conversation.”

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no current plans for Omega and Ospreay to have a match.

Both wrestlers are said to very much want it though. Ospreay is currently coming to the U.S. for NJPW Strong tapings, which makes it an optimal time for a match between the two. Along with Ospreay, Omega is also said to want a match against NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White.

Obviously, NJPW and AEW have a working relationship at the moment, so it’s just a matter of setting up plans for these matches to take place.