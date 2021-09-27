“The Boss” Sasha Banks returned during the match between WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Just when Belair looked to finish off Banks with the KOD, Banks ran to the ring and attacked the EST, causing the match to end in a DQ. After a brief stare down with Lynch, she proceeded to attack the champion as well, planting the seeds for a potential future Triple Threat Match.

Banks then let Belair and Lynch know that she would see them this Friday on SmackDown.

Bayley, a former rival and tag team partner of Banks, offered her reaction via Twitter. She wrote:

Damn, she annoying.

Bayley is presently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in July. She is expected to be on the shelf for 9 months. Her tweet can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Banks confirmed via Twitter that she would be appearing on this week’s SmackDown.