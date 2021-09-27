“The Boss” Sasha Banks returned during the match between WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Just when Belair looked to finish off Banks with the KOD, Banks ran to the ring and attacked the EST, causing the match to end in a DQ. After a brief stare down with Lynch, she proceeded to attack the champion as well, planting the seeds for a potential future Triple Threat Match.
Banks then let Belair and Lynch know that she would see them this Friday on SmackDown.
Bayley, a former rival and tag team partner of Banks, offered her reaction via Twitter. She wrote:
Damn, she annoying.
Bayley is presently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in July. She is expected to be on the shelf for 9 months. Her tweet can be seen below.
Meanwhile, Banks confirmed via Twitter that she would be appearing on this week’s SmackDown.
Damn, she annoying.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2021
See you this Friday 💣💙 #SmackDown @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/ZEcboZCv0Q
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) September 27, 2021
NO ONE IS SAFE FROM THE BOSS.#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/oJZoFT5I8E
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
THE BOSS IS HERE.@SashaBanksWWE is taking her place back in the spotlight at the expense of his #SmackDown #WomensTitle Match!#ExtremeRules @BiancaBelairWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/3fqQyAmrmv
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021